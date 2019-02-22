The Yorkshire Post says: A fitting flypast – Sheffield remembers the Mi Amigo crash

THE poignancy will be palpable when Tony Foulds, an eyewitness to history, attends a commemorative flypast over Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, to mark the 75th anniversary of the Mi Amigo crash which killed 10 US airmen.

Now 82, he maintains that he owes his life to the pilot, and crew, of the stricken B-17 Flying Fortress for steering the plane to a nearby wooded area in order to avoid young children, like him, on the ground.

Not only does today’s tribute honour the sacrifices made by this country’s allies during the Second World War’s darkest days, but it also recognises the tireless work of citizens like Mr Foulds who took it upon himself to tend to the memorial site and persuade Sheffield Council to erect a 15ft high flagpole to fly America’s stars and stripes flag. Such public-spiritedness means past sacrifices will never be forgotten as responsibility for acts of remembrance gently passes to a generation whose lives have not been scarred, or shaped, by war.