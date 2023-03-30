The Weston Park Cancer Charity Race Evening returns

Weston Park Cancer Charity is once again turning Doncaster Racecourse purple when their Charity Race Evening, sponsored by Ant Marketing, returns this year on Friday 2nd June.

Racegoers supporting Weston Park in their purple attire

The Charity Race Evening, which has in previous years raised tens of thousands towards cancer care, treatment and research, is back for another year of live horse racing, fantastic hospitality and entertainment.

Weston Park Cancer Charity is delighted to share that over the first five race evenings have raised almost £200,000. This has helped to provide cancer support services, enabled vital research and improve treatment experiences for people facing cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to raising tens of thousands of pounds for the Charity, many of the racegoers help to spread vital awareness of the charity’s work by wearing purple for the day – with an award recognising the ‘best dressed’ guests at the event. Truly turning Doncaster Racecourse purple!

The evening of entertainment and fundraising wouldn’t be possible without this year’s dedicated main sponsor, Sheffield-based telemarketing company, Ant Marketing.

Anthony Hinchliffe, CEO of Ant Marketing, holds the cause very close to his heart having been a patient at Weston Park in 2017. Fortunately, Anthony was given the all-clear and is now a generous supporter and patron of the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony said: “Weston Park saved my life. I was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2017 and was treated at Weston Park Hospital. The treatment and support I received were just incredible and to be able to give something back to the charity which will go on to provide support to others means so much to me.

“After my operation, which was a big one, I said to my consultant there ‘sir, you have saved my life’ and he said ‘no, Weston Park saved your life’. It was so powerful, and that’s the reason for my support. Weston Park is Sheffield at its best.”

This year Anthony will also be going one step further and donating 100 race day tickets to the staff at Weston Park hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Hayes, Head of Fundraising at Weston Park, said: “It’s stories like Anthony’s that make us even more motivated to make a difference to the one in two people diagnosed with cancer.

“The funds we raise will allow us to continue to provide support and enhance treatment as well as funding research to improve future cancer treatments.

“Without Ant Marketing, and our fellow race sponsors, the Weston Park Cancer Charity Race evening would not be possible. We’re so excited to return to the racecourse again this year and can’t wait to see all the attendees in their purple attire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad