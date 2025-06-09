The ultimate guide to Fathers Day in Sheffield: freebies, food and fresh air

Father’s Day is just around the corner (Sunday 15 June, in case you needed a nudge), and with just one week to go, it is time to solidify those plans.

This guide rounds up the very best of what Sheffield has to offer this Father’s Day.

Whether he’s into scenic walks that end at a proper pub, quality time with the kids, or a good old Sunday roast, there’s something here to suit every kind of dad.

We’ve handpicked some brilliant freebies, from placemat-making workshops to a full-blown Dad Disco.

If you’re looking to stretch your legs and work up an appetite, we’ve also mapped out a few picturesque walks - all of which conveniently end at some of Sheffield’s finest pubs.

And for those hoping to keep things traditional, we’ve included some top Sunday roast deals that are sure to hit the spot, with lots of them offering some kind of free drink.

Take a look at the carefully curated list below.

This Fathers Day at Browns, dads receive a complimentary Hendrick's Gin & Fever-Tree tonic. There are a trio of roasts to share, à la carte options, and kids' roasts, all whilst sitting in an elegant setting with live piano music.

Next on the list of places for Sunday Dinner is the Lescar. They are offering a complimentary drink for dads with a meal. Close to Endcliffe Park, you can then go on a lovely post - dinner stroll too.

Robin Hood offers a Sunday set menu with a variety of options. Download the Ember Inns app for a complimentary drink voucher when you buy a main meal.