The 'UK's fittest man' is coming to Meadowhall - and this is how you can meet him

Have you ever wanted to get your picture taken with the 'fittest man in the UK'?

Well, here's your chance!

Ryan Terry

Hunky bodybuilder Ryan Terry will be at Meadowhall this Saturday between 11am and 12pm to sign autographs and pose for photos with fans.

Ryan is an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) pro champion and is celebrating the launch of a new protein supplement range.

He has been the runner-up at Mr Olympia and twice won the Arnold Classic - the two most prestigious bodybuilding championships in the world.

This September, he will once again compete again at the Mr Olympia Bodybuilding competition in Las Vegas between the 13th- 16th September, as he looks to go one better and achieve that elusive first win.

On Saturday, members of the public will be able to enjoy free samples of the newly launched USN Blue Lab Whey and during the event, there will be 50% off vouchers handed out for customers to redeem at Holland and Barrett stores nationwide. Fans can also win on the spot prizes by having a go on the “Free Play” board with various USN goodies up for grabs.

USN Marketing Manager Chris Sweeney said: “Ryan is such a respected name in the industry and I’m sure that he will be a big hit with fans in Birmingham.

He added: “Ryan has shown incredible dedication to the sport and has a wealth of experience – he’ll be on hand to share this expertise with fans in attendance.”

Off the back of the shopping centre event, USN are launching a nationwide Summer Tour competition whereby anyone who purchases a tub of Blue Lab Whey in August, will be entered into a free prize draw to win a holiday to Marbella with two friends and will include flights and accommodation and £500 spending money.

All customers have to do is upload their receipt to https://summertour.usn.co.uk.

One winner will be selected at random to win. Entries are open from Friday 3rd August to Friday 31st August.