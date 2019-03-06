The UK porn laws are changing next month and this is what you’ll need to do

The UK porn laws will be changing on April 1 meaning users may have to provide their ID details or face being blocked.

Compulsory age ID checks are being introduced across onliny pornography sites in the UK next month after originally being planned for introduction in April 2018.

Internet porn laws - Adam Peck/PA Wire

From next month, anyone trying to access online pornography in the UK will be required to pass an age ID check.

The change is being introduced as part of new legislation in the Digital Economy Act, announced by the government in 2017.

Porn users will now have to prove their age with a driving licence, passport or credit card in a bid to protect underage children from viewing explicit content.

How will the ID check work?

An age check requirement will apply to any website or online platform which provides pornography 'on a commercial basis' to people in the UK.

Business which do not comply can be fined and regulators can ask third party advertisement and payment services to withdraw support.

Regulators will also be able to block porn websites if they fail to show that they are denying access to under-18s.

These websites will be required to demand credit card details or proof of age and face fines of up to £250,000 or being blocked by UK internet service providers if they do not comply.

Any users looking to access pornographic websites from April will be redirected to a landing page where they can enter an email address and password, and verify their age using a credit card, passport or driving licence.

Once they've set up their account users can then log onto any site that uses the Age ID system by using their name and password.