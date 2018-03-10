The TV licence goes up this month - but this is how you can save some money

Have your say

The annual TV licence fee is going up for the second year in a row – but there is a way to dodge the rise.

On April 1, the cost of a colour licence will rise by £3.50 to £150.50.

The cost of a black and white licence will rise from £49.50 to £50.50.

According to the TV Licensing database, there are more than 300,000 people whose licence expires on March 31.

But if they act fast, they can renew early and continue paying this year’s rate for the next 12 months.

“We know people are always looking for ways to make their money go further, which is why we are reminding people to renew their TV Licence before the end of the month,” said TV Licensing spokesperson Jason Hill.

Who needs a TV Licence?

If you use or install television equipment to receive or record television programmes as they are being broadcast, you need to be covered by a valid TV licence.

Viewing television without a licence risks prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000.

Will I be caught if I don’t have a TV Licence?

There’s a good chance. TV Licensing visits unlicensed properties which have not responded to attempts to make contact.

On average, more than 700 evaders are caught every day. Last year 256,600 people were caught watching TV without a licence.