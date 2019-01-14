The truth behind that ‘instant ban’ warning for speeding drivers on M1 in Sheffield 

A tweet warning drivers on the M1 in Sheffield face an instant ban for speeding has left many motorists worried.

Drivers were shocked to read a warning on social media that all cameras on the M1 and M25 ‘went live’ earlier this month, set at 72mph.

The tweet, which has been retweeted thousands of times’ warns that there is now an auto ticket generating system with a six-point penalty.

Motorists were also told that any driver caught speeding over 90mph would face an instant ban as well as a possible court and custodial sentence order.

The original tweet read: "All cameras on M1 and M25 go live at midnight tonight, set at 72mph.

“Auto ticket generating system with 6 point penalty.

Smart motorway in Sheffield

"Watch your speed and tell everyone else tonight, any speed over 90mph is instant ban & possible court & custodial sentence order!! Drive safely guys & girls."

However, Highways England have now released a statement confirming that the viral tweet is not true.

A spokesperson tweeted: "I can confirm that the content of that tweet (which appears to be doing the rounds on social media) is not correct. Safe travels."

Drivers can be fined £100 fixed penalty notice for speeding, which can rise to £2,500 if your case is taken to court.