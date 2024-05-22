The Star set to launch exciting new newsletter - just for breaking news
Our breaking news email will be sent out by our reporters whenever the biggest stories are happening, making sure you don’t miss out.
And there’s never any shortage of big stories in Sheffield, so be sure to get involved and sign up now.
Editor Claire Lewis said: “We’re launching this email in response to reader demand, as they have told us they love staying up to date with the latest developments and alerts from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
“We pride ourselves on offering the best and most up to date coverage of our city and this gives us a key new tool in our bag to do just that.”
The move means that breaking newsletters will have their own list, as opposed to being sent out on the main news list as happens at the moment.
