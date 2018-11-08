The Star's tour of Sheffield kicks off at Crystal Peaks Shopping Mall

Night editor Chris Holt, deputy head of sport Liam Hoden, managing editor Rob Hollingworth, centre manager Lee Greenwood and head of content Julia Rodgerson at The Star's pop-up newsroom at Crystal Peaks Shopping Mall
The Star began a tour of the city yesterday, making a stop at Crystal Peaks Shopping Mall.

Reporters and editors, as well as special guests will be in the special pop-up newsroom at least once a week from now until Christmas, taking on board your thoughts on us and what you want us to report on. At Crystal Peaks yesterday were Night Editor Chris Holt, deputy head of sport Liam Hoden, managing editor Rob Hollingworth and head of content Julia Rodgerson along with Lee Greenwood,  centre manager at Crystal Peaks ​​​​​​​​​​​​​.​