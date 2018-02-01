The Star’s Big WEEKEND round-up: February 1 - February 4

- Big Fat Quiz: Visit The Devonshire Arms from 8pm this Thursday for the Big Fat Quiz, in association with YWCA Yorkshire.

- Pottery Painting: Feel free to bring wine and nibbles to Budding Picassos Ceramic Cafe, from 7pm this Thursday. Call to book.

Pottery painting

- Talk: Meet Dark Tracks author Philippa Gregory to discuss writing the book - Waterstone Sheffield, from 7pm this Thursday.

- Chaplaincy in the pub: Enjoy chats, chips with chaplains at the Octagon Centre, from 4.30pm this Thursday.

- We all know that getting enough sleep is important for our wellbeing, but many of us will also know that achieving that can be rather difficult at times. Hosted by The Storybook Cafe, the Bedtime Routines session will run from 1pm to 4pm this Thursday, at Mugen Tea House.

A spokesman for the event said: “Sometimes a bedtime routine can help, so we will go through some different ideas to try and help us get those important zzzzzzz’s...”

Dark Tracks

- A weekly African Drumming workshop is coming to Union Street. The class initially started as a trial and proved so popular that this weekly class was introduced, launching last week.

A spokesman for Unbeatable Energy, which will host the class, said: “Drumming is a brilliant way to exercise, energise and feel invigorated, plus a great way to socialise and meet new people!” Visit the Easy Grooves beginners class at 7.30pm each Thursday. Email contactus@unbeatable-energy.co.uk to book.

- Join Millhouses Beginners Run Group by the boating lake at Millhouses Park, in front of the café, for ‘Run and Talk’ each Thursday morning.

The run is designed to raise awareness of the benefits of exercise and mental health, and is led by two experienced runners who are both trained Uk Athletics Group leaders. All running abilities are welcome. The run starts at 9.30am and lasts an hour, with a warm-up and cool-down, and heading through the park and Ecclesall Woods.

Chaplaincy chat

- A fun and informal workshop, where you can get loads of ideas and tips on growing your own food, will be held at Union Street this Thursday, from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Whether you have a big garden, or a tiny balcony, the team at Unity Edible Gardens will show you how to grow something delicious. Feel free to being photos or sketches of your growing space along to this pay-as-you-feel event. Led by experienced grower, James Adams, feel free to drop in without booking.

- Head to Waterstones on Orchard Square in the city centre this Thursday for their annual celebration of J.K.Rowling’s wizarding world and tribute to absolutely all things Potter.

There will be plenty of fun games and activities for people of all ages and wizarding abilities, when the event kicks off at 5pm this Thursday, including a quiz for younger wizards at 5.30pm, and a more challenging quiz for the more advanced wizards at 6.30pm.

Don’t forget to don your very best robes as there will be prizes for the most magically dressed on the night.

The event is ticketed but all activities are free, so simply call or pop into the store if you would like a ticket to join in the Harry Potter night fun, which runs until 7pm. This event is child friendly and all are welcome.

- Have you ever thought that working for yourself, and being your own boss ,might be the career path for you? If so, call in at the ‘Be Your Own Boss’ fair at Sheffield Hallam University’s Careers and Employability Centre, from 11am to 3pm this Thursday, to talk to some students and graduates who have done just that. Exhibitors are all at different stages in the development of their ventures, and will be hosting a series of Q & A Sessions throughout the day.

- If you are aged between 7 and 16 years, then Friday evening ‘Kids Club,’ at Awesome Walls Sheffield, might be just the thing for you!

The two-hour session, which kicks off each Friday at 6pm, will guide keen young climbers through what they need to be doing in order to progress. Kids can enjoy two hours of rock climbing with an experienced instructor and meet and make new friends along the way. The emphasis of kids clubs is on fun progression, and instructors will coach participants on all aspects of climbing - from knots and equipment to technique and lead climbing. They also arrange competitions and NICAS awards. An adult must accompany participants under 14 years of age. Pre-booking is essential, so visit Awesome Walls Sheffield on Facebook for details.

- 50’s Night: Join in the fifties fun, at Whitley Hall Hotel, with the fabulous vintage vocalist Paula Marie from 7pm this Friday. Call 0114 2454444 to book.

- Film Night: Regather will be acting out its own version of family favourite Jurassic Park at 7.30pm this Friday.

- Sew Social: Visit Happy Hare to sew and natter, £5 per session. From 1.30pm this Friday with tea, coffe and homemade cakes.

- David Attenborough Appreciation Night: A night of appreciation for the legend himself, from 11pm at The Plug this Friday.

- Time is fast running out to visit this year’s Under The Bed sale at Sheffield’s Cupola Art Gallery, where you could bag yourself an original artwork for an absolute bargain.

This is a sale like no other, where artists send in older and early work that may have been stored ‘under their bed’ or hidden in an attic, loft, studio, garage or even at their parent’s or friend’s house. This fantastic annual sale closes this Saturday, so head down there quickly if you’d like to snag something impressive.

- Ever wondered about the theory behind a pose? Would you love to try a head or hand stand, but are scared to do it alone? Delve deeper into the meaning and practice of yoga, with a full day of instruction this Saturday at Hot Yoga Sheffield, from 7am to 8pm. Email koreen@hotyogasheffield.co.uk to book your place.

- Ghost Hunt: Head down to The Wharncliffe Arms from 9pm on Saturday, where a small team will be investigating the hauntings of the pub’s resident ghost equipped with detection equipment...

- Veg Out: Peddler in Sheffield will serve up entirely vegan and veggie street food this Saturday, from 12pm to 11pm.

- Wreath-Making: Hobbycraft Sheffield is hosting a free to attend spring wreath-making class this Saturday, from 1pm to 3pm.

- Flea Market: Check out around 50 traders around the Antiques Quarter this Sunday, from 10am to 3pm.

- Ever wanted to learn more about Sheffield’s history? Why not start with a fascinating glimpse into Sheffield’s Victorian past on a guided tour of the Grade II* listed historic Sheffield General Cemetery? Meet the residents who shaped Sheffield’s history, discover the stories behind some of the 87,000 burials, see French-inspired catacombs and the listed monuments and structures. The tour starts at 2pm this Sunday, meeting at the Gatehouse. Visit Eventbrite to book tickets.