Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As a reader of The Star, you know we’ve been providing news you can trust since 1887. But did you also know we also send out daily newsletters making it even easier to keep up to date with what’s happening in and around Sheffield.

Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They include our daily news updates, which round up the best stories, and also the latest breaking news as it happens, including road closures, serious crimes and weather warnings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, football fans can sign up to our newsletters dedicated to Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, getting the latest from Bramall Lane and Hillsborough straight to their inbox.

There’s also the option to sign up for one of our national newsletters across a range of topics including UK news, the cost-of-living crisis, property or food.

How to sign up for newsletter from The Star

Go to The Star newsletter page here Put your email address in the box at the top Tick the box next to the newsletter or newsletters you want to receive Scroll down and press the Sign Up button That’s it!

It only takes a minute and ensures you won’t miss the news that matters most to you in the Steel City and beyond, as well as supporting the work of our journalists.

And if you decide one of our emails isn’t for you, it only takes a minute to unsubscribe whenever you want.