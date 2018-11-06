The Star is going on the road to give you the opportunity to see how we work and help shape how we report on your city.

We will be setting up a ‘pop-up’ newsroom in various locations over the coming months, taking us closer to our readership and giving an insight into how a modern, major regional publication operates.

Lee Greenwood, centre manager Crystal Peaks.

First up on our tour is Crystal Peaks Shopping Mall, where on Thursday we will take up residence in a unit within the centre and will be there at least once a week until late December.

Reporters will be on hand to discuss the issues that matter most to you and ahead of Sheffield derby day, we’ll have representatives from our news and sports desks.

Rob Hollingworth, The Star’s managing editor said: "The views of our readers have always helped shape The Star and we welcome the opportunity to listen to what they have to say.

"The chance to use a shop unit at Crystal Peaks is a fantastic way of meeting people, hearing about what we're doing right and wrong and what campaigns the readers think we should be considering.

"It will also give readers the chance to see how we work because it's important they know we are accessible and here for them.

"We'd like to thank Crystal Peaks for this opportunity and look forward to meeting as many people as possible in this exciting project."

In the coming weeks, as well as setting up camp at Crystal Peaks, we will hold events, live interviews and Q&A sessions in our ‘pop-up’ office with prominent Sheffield personalities including our editor Nancy Fielder, local MPs and councillors, writers, artists and men and women in sport.

Lee Greenwood, centre manager at Crystal Peaks, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming The Star team to Crystal Peaks. This partnership project will give our customers a unique opportunity to learn more about how local newspapers are created and give them the chance to share what matters to them and their community with The Star’s wide readership.”

The Star’s ‘pop-up’ newsroom opens at 10am on Thursday. Look out for details of upcoming events in future editions, as well as online and on our social media pages.