The Star is back at Crystal Peaks with out pop-up newsroom and we want your RETRO Christmas pictures

The Star is back on the road again today and there will be a special ‘Retro’ feel to our pop-up newsroom at Crystal Peaks.

We want you to bring us your old photos of life in Sheffield, particularly those with a festive theme as we look to recall what the city was like at this time of year throughout the ages.

The Star pop-up newsroom at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre. Pictured is Star Editor Nancy Fielder and Night Editor Chris Holt.

We’ll have editors and reporters available to talk to and we can take a copy of your picture, so as not to let go of the special memories.

Editor of The Star, Nancy Fielder, will be at Crystal Peaks as well as other editors and reporters so you can see how we work and also tell us what you think we should be covering.

“Retro is one of our most popular sections in The Star and we would love our readers to come along and share with us their pictures of what Sheffield was like, especially at Christmas time,” said Nancy.

“It could be photographs of the city itself, or shop fronts or traditions that your family took part in.

“As well as that, you can come to have a chat with us and let us know what you think of The Star, or tell us about the issues that matter to you and your neighbours.”

The Star opened its pop-up newsroom at Crystal Peaks almost a month ago and we have been there every Thursday, talking to our readers and giving them an insight into what goes on on a daily basis as we bring the news to you.

“It’s been great to have our readers come and speak to us and tell us, with typical Sheffield honesty, what they think,” said night editor, Chris Holt. “Our reporters have enjoyed having the chance to share what we do and speak to the people that really matter, so keep coming along and talk to us about anything you like.”

The Star’s pop-up newsroom is at Crystal Peaks every Thursday until Christmas.