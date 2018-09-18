The Star helps to bring World War One to life in schools

Children across Sheffield will be transported back in time to the end of World War One as part of a commemorative project in schools.

Primary school pupils will relive the last 100 days of the war through the eyes of an imaginary family as part of the six-week project.

Bomb damage at Cossey Road after First World War Zeppelin raid on Sheffield.

Armistice 100 aims to transport children back in time, give deeper meaning to the events and relate them directly to people, places and experiences of that time.

They will experience everyday life for young people including their food, clothing, school and games - and how they coped with the effects of war.

The Star has teamed up with The News Foundation as part of the project to create a package of materials that will bring 1918 to life through the pages of the local newspaper.

File photo dated 01/07/1916 of British infantrymen occupying a shallow trench in a ruined landscape before an advance during the Battle of the Somme. Picture: PA Wire

Schools will receive a project pack with more than 30 lessons to be used in the weeks leading up to Armistice Day.

In addition, each student will receive their own copy The Star once a week for the six weeks of the project.

The project will culminate with classes taking part in their own Armistice and Remembrance celebrations.

Registration is open now, with spaces available for 30 classes.

The project costs just £2.20 per student. The closing date for registration is October 1, 2018.

ARMISTICE 100 WITH THE STAR, SHEFFIELD

REGISTRATION IS OPEN TO THE FIRST THIRTY CLASSES ONLY

AND CLOSES ON 1 OCTOBER

