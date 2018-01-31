The squad numbers available for Sheffield Wednesday's potential Deadline Day transfers

It's been a relatively quiet January transfer window for Sheffield Wednesday with just the one new signing.

Joey Pelupessy is the only new name at Hillsborough so far this month after signing for around £500.000 from Dutch Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo.

The defender made his Wednesday debut in their FA Cup triumph over Reading and manager Jos Luhukay is confident he can adapt quickly to his new surroundings.

Jake Kean is the only player to leave the Owls so far this month with the goalkeeper heading to Grimbsy Town on loan.

But, with the transfer window slamming shut at 11pm, Wednesday may not be finished with their wheelings and dealings just yet.

Striker Atdhe Nuhiu has emerged as a target for struggling Sunderland and could Wednesday surprise us all with some late, new recruits.

Just in case any new signings do walk through the door at Hillsborough today, there are a few numbers free that they can claim as their own.

11

Perhaps the most desirable number on offer is the one previously occupied by Sam Winnall. The striker left to go to Derby County on loan in a deadline day swap with Jacob Butterfield but may want his number back when he returns in the summer.

13

Unlucky for some, the number 13 shirt currently sits unoccupied at Sheffeld Wednesday should any new signing any player be brave enough to chance it.

Caolan Lavery was the last player to own the jersey, wearing it just twice in the League Cup in 2015/16 before moving to Sheffield United that summer.

22

Once occupied by Liam Palmer, before switching to number 16, number 22 can also be claimed by any new Wednesday recruit.

The last player to wear the jersey was Portuguese defender Rafael Floro in 2014/15 who made ust one appearance for the Owls.

26

Former Ajax and AC Milan winger Urby Emanuelson last held the number 26 number after being released by Hellas Verona in the summer of 2016.

However, after making just one appearance for Wednesday, the former Dutch international moved back to Holland and signed a one-year contract with FC Utrecht.

27

The number 27 shirt is also free having last been owned by Matt Penney, now number 42. Goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith owns the 28 shirt but 29,30 and 31 are also free.

37

There are many kit numbers available after Daniel Pudil's 36 with 37 free, Sean Clare and Jordan Thorniley own 38 and 39 respectively with 40 and 43 the next free numbers before Jack Stobbs with 44 and Fernando Forestieri with 45.