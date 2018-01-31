The squad numbers available for Sheffield United's potential Deadline Day transfers

Sheffield United got their business done early in the January transfer window bringing four new additions in.

Chris Wilder has brought in Lee Evans from Wolves, Ricky Holmes from Charlton Athletic, Ryan Leonard from Southend and James Wilson from Manchester United on loan.

Ben Whiteman has left for Doncaster Rovers, Cameron Carter-Vickers returned to Spurs after having his loan terminated with Caolan Lavery and James Hanson both left on loan.

But, with the transfer window slamming shut at 11pm, the Blades may not be finished with their wheelings and dealings just yet.

The Star's sport team are reporting that it would be a 'huge shock' if Wilder were to add anyone else today, but there are a few who could be leaving today, at least temporarily.

Just in case any new signings do walk through the door at Bramall Lane today, there are a few numbers free that they can claim as their own.

16

The first number available for any new Blades signing would be number 16, having last been owned by striker James Hanson last season.

The striker scored on his debut in February but switched to the number 17 shirt at the start of this season before moving to Bury on loan.

17

As mentioned, the number 17 shirt is currently available while Hanson spends the rest of the season on loan.

Kieran Wallace held the jersey before that after signing from Nottingham Forest in November 2014.

25

After spending last season wearing the number 25 jersey, Simon Moore took the number 1 shirt as George Long was loaned out to AFC Wimbledon.

That's left the number 25 shirt available for any new recruits.

28-30

These three numbers all sit free having last been owned by Connor Dimaio, Che Adams and Ben Whiteman respectively.

Dimaio left for Chesterfield in February 2016, Adams signed for Birmingham City in August of that same year and Whiteman signed for Doncaster Rovers on a permanent deal earlier this month.

33-35

After Ched Evans's 32 jersey, the next three numbers are all available with the number 35 last being owned by Graham Kelly last year.

Kieran Wallace owned the number 33 shirt before his contract was terminated with the Blades in August 2017 while Florent Cuvelier, 34, was released by Wilder in May 2016.

37-43

After David Brooks' 36 shirt, the next seven numbers are all vacant up until Samir Carruthers' number 44 jersey.

