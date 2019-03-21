The Sorcerer by Grenoside & Birley Carr Players

The Sorcerer is a great production often forced into the shadows of some of the other Gilbert and Sullivan shows like The Mikado or Pirates of Penzance.

But the Grenoside and Birley Carr Players have given their latest version of the show a Yorkshire twist.

It focuses on the betrothal of Alexis Pointdextre and Aline Sangazure. The feast has been prepared, and Doctor Daly (Brian Barber) has brewed a jorum of tea for the occasion.

The cast have moved the setting from the West Country and placed it firmly in South Yorkshire. The show also concerns a love potion, given to the whole community, causing both comical and devastating effects.

The show is at Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street, Grenoside, from tomorrow March 26 until March 30 at 7.30pm. Tickets £9/£5. Call 01226 754462.