Residents have described hearing the moment an explosion reportedly rocked a huge steelworks in Rotherham last night.

Members of the public called 999 after hearing the loud bangs emanating from Liberty Speciality Steels on Alwarke Lane.

Two fire crews were called to the scene at about 10.30pm.

They later reported it as a ‘false alarm’ after carrying out safety checks and discovering the sound of the explosion was down to water mixing with molten steel during the production process.

Nobody was injured.

Liberty Speciality Steels.

But the loud noise caused alarm among residents, many of which took to Twitter to describe what they heard.

One said: “I heard it and the sky lit up orange! Hope it’s not an explosion and everyone is okay.”

Another added: “Biggest three bangs ever, thought windows were coming through, think it is an explosion at steelworks.”

Liberty Speciality Steels has not yet publicly commented on the matter.