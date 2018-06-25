The SIX best new restaurants set to open in Sheffield - including a wine bar and cereal cafe

Sheffield’s food scene is ever changing, and there has been a host of new places to visit so far this year.

Recent openings include the Mexican bar and taco joint Pina, in Kelham Island, Park Hill’s veggie focused South Street Cafe, as well as a new deli and patisserie on John Street by the chef duo at 4eyespatisserie.

But there’s much more to come in 2018.

At Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge, a new restaurant called Med is due to open.

The venue will offer ‘award winning artisan products alongside an exciting menu influenced by the cultures of the Mediterranean Sea.’

A new novelty is also due to pop up in the city centre as Sheffield gets its first cereal cafe - hot on the heels of its cat cafe and board game cafe.

Coco will be located on Charles Street in the city centre, just across from Union Street, which is well known for its pop up food traders.

One pop up that has now become permanent is The Wing Kings, run by basketball star Olu Babalola.

He started offering authentic dishes from corn bread to spicy chicken wings at events at Sentinel Brewhouse, and has now found a home at the Dog and Partridge pub on Campo Lane.

Regeneration of The Moor is continuing, and the shopping street is due to welcome TV star Gino D’Campo’s new restaurant, after plans were submitted to Sheffield Council.

Also in the city centre, a new late night wine bar is set to jazz up Barker’s Pool.

Barkers Wine Bar is due to open at in what used to be a chain of the failed furniture firm Multiyork and will be one of the few independents in that area - along with Blend, which is opening a cafe on Pinstone Street as reported in last week’s Telegraph.

Meanwhile, the ‘sold’ sign has finally gone up outside the former Yankees restaurant on Ecclesall Road, and the Telegraph understands it is likely to remain a restaurant.