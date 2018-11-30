The simple way to avoid M1 traffic chaos in South Yorkshire after lorry overturns

Have your say

If you’re travelling on the M1 this morning then you need to be prepared for some lengthy delays.

A lorry overturned in a ‘multi-vehicle collision’ on the northbound stretch of the M1 between J36 and J37 at around 6.45am.

Traffic on the M1

Police have now closed the northbound motorway at the junction to allow for the ‘complex recovery’ of the HGV and its load.

Motorists have been advised to find an alternative route while many more are stuck in miles worth of queues.

However, traffic is being diverted via the ‘Solid Square’ diversion route.

To avoid the queues you must:

- Exit the M1 via the J36 northbound exit slip road.

- Take the 1st exit onto the A61 (Westwood New Road) and continue for approximately 1 mile until the junction with the A616.

- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A616 and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles to the A629 junction.

- At the junction turn left for the A629 onto the loop road and then turn left again onto the A629 (Halifax Road) and continue for 6 miles to the junction with the A628 (Hoylandswaine Roundabout).

- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A628 (Barnsley Road) and continue for 5 miles until you reach J37 of the M1.

- At the roundabout, take the 1st exit and rejoin the M1 north.