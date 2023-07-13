It’ll be all right on the night for Woodseats Musical theatre Company leading man Adam Walker….or rather, he hopes it will!

Adam is playing smart, charming and quirky law student Emmett Forrest in the company’s new production of hit musical comedy Legally Blonde, which runs at Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre from July 12 to 15.

But this simple business of catching a ball has left him with a broken little finger and a bandaged hand.

“Thankfully it’s not a massive injury and it certainly won’t affect Adam’s singing or acting performance,” said Woodseats Musical Theatre Company chair Mary Newey.

The show will go on for Adam and his bandaged hand

“They always say that the tradition good luck message for anybody going on stage is break a leg - but breaking a finger is much less inconvenient and the audience probably won’t even notice.”

Legally Blonde is the award-winning hit musical inspired by a Hollywood classic comedy.

It’s the story of Elle Woods, the girl who appears to have it all until her life is turned upside-down when her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard Law school.

Determined to get him back, Elle sets off in pursuit but surprises herself when she discovers that she too has the potential to be a legal eagle, overcoming dumb blonde stereotypes and taking the court room by storm as she tackles the defence in a notorious murder trial.

Some tickets are still available for this week’s production, which is directed by Sue Curr, with musical direction by Dominic Ridler and choreography by Amber Parry and Lily Abram.