The shirts of Britain's 92 football clubs have been ranked in order - how did Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fare?
Britain’s most popular football kits have been revealed – in a league table ranking all 92 Premier and Football League clubs.
The Football Shirt League has tracked demand data for the country's most popular replica kits - showing the most desirable shirts for fans up and down the country.
And Sheffield United have emerged as victors in Sheffield, with demand for the new Blades kit outstripping the Owls new kit design.
Sheffield United were ranked 21st out of the 92 clubs - with Wednesday trailing behind in 33rd spot.
The league was topped by Liverpool, with Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea taking the rest of the spots in the top five.
A spokesman for the Football Shirt League said: “The football shirt is an essential part of a club’s identity. Replica kits are a billion pound a year industry.
“They can lead to huge profits for a team, whilst also boosting their fan base.
“The popularity of a jersey gives an indication of a teams standing in the world of football. Clubs like Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have made millions transforming their kits into popular fashion collectables.
“The Love the Sales data team has been tracking UK demand of replica shirts for all 92 League clubs, to bring you a definitive guide to the most desirable English kits on the market this season.”
Division wise, Liverpool, Huddersfield Town, Sunderland and Salford City topped the table for most popular shirt.
The Love the Sales data team calculated the popularity of all 368 kits that have been released by the 92 English Football League clubs. This includes the home, away, reserve and goalkeeper jerseys for each team.
According to the data, demand for Sheffield United shirts has shot up by 119% in the past 3 months and they have overtaken Sheffield Wednesday for the most sought after kits in South Yorkshire.
Huddersfield were ranked most popular Yorkshire club, finishing in sixth spot while Doncaster Rovers were named third most popular in South Yorkshire behind Blades and Owls.
They earned 62nd spot ahead of Barnsley (65) and Rotherham United (72). Leeds United secured 11th spot.
You can see the full league table HERE