The Sheffield College Extends Footprint at Pennine Five in Sheffield City Centre

The latest addition means that the college, which educates and trains around 13,000 young people and adults a year across all of its campuses, now occupies six floors at Pennine Five – totalling over 22,000 sq ft of space.

Pennine Five is home to the college’s adult learning centre, which provides courses including English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), maths, digital and employability courses.

Extending its footprint represents a strong commitment to RBH Properties’ Pennine Five office campus, which is continuing to add to its modern offering with a stylish new central plaza set to open in the coming months.

Since taking ownership of the five office blocks that make up the former HSBC headquarters in 2019, RBH Properties has been injecting a new lease of life into Pennine Five, which is situated in the city centre and four minutes from the Cathedral tram stop.

Refurbishing the whole Pennine Five complex, rather than demolishing and rebuilding, has saved over 170,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. This bold approach to renewal saw the site crowned “best” in the Sustainable Development category at the most recent South Yorkshire Property Dinner Awards.

Andrew Hartley, Deputy Chief Executive at The Sheffield College, said: “Pennine 5 offers high quality modern teaching facilities which enhance students’ learning experience and inspire them to progress and go further in their education and careers.

“We have built a strong community at Pennine Five and are pleased to extend our facilities there in partnership with RBH Properties. We also look forward to the plaza opening , which will provide an additional attractive outdoor space for our staff and students.”

Jeremy Hughes, Director at RBH Properties, said: “We are delighted that The Sheffield College has extended its footprint at Pennine Five. It is a clear reflection that Pennine Five is working well for them.

“This announcement represents a strong period for us. Interest and enquiries are high currently and we still have plenty of space available to add to our growing portfolio of tenants.

“We have created a modern, attractive business campus that includes EV charging points, outdoor event space, natural light and flexible leasing options. I can’t wait to see the site thriving once all the works are finished and the campus is full.”

The Sheffield College is one of a number of tenants to have moved into Pennine Five over the last two years, including serviced office operator, Spaces (part of the IWG group), Aztec Construction and First Intuition.

Looking further into 2024, Pennine Five’s £1.5 million outdoor central plaza is nearing completion and will be opening in the coming weeks.

Jeremy added: “The demand for attractive and accessible outdoor public spaces in our busy urban environments is greater than ever before.