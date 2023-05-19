Sheffield Business Awards

The awards will take place at the University of Sheffield’s Octagon Centre on October 12, 2023, a slightly earlier date than previous years to merge with the annual Chamber President’s Reception and to avoid the Christmas overload.

The popular event will return for its 22nd year and a spectacular night of celebration, networking and food and drink is promised. The awards will be hosted by Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by The University of Sheffield.

The awards, which have been held annually since 2001, will celebrate not only the best of Sheffield business, but also the best of Sheffield organisations, initiatives, people, and projects. The 2023 categories continue to evolve to celebrate the region’s successes in a way that will resonate on a national and international stage.

This year’s categories will include The Spirit of Sheffield Award, The Community Impact Award, The International Trade Champion, The Collaboration Excellence Award, The Brand Campaign of the Year Award, along with The Chamber President’s Special Recognition Award and many more.

With revitalised categories, the awards have changed to allow individuals, collaborators, businesses, and 3rd sector organisations to apply side by side to better represent the amazing work that’s happening across the city without pigeonholing or preventing anyone from applying. The focus is Sheffield and all the amazing people and work within the city.

The changes to this year’s awards are based on feedback from attendees over the past few years of events. It is hoped that the new venue, provided by Chamber Patrons, The University of Sheffield, will encourage a night of celebrations - all in one place - as the venue remains open until the early hours of the morning, with food and beverage delivered by the award-winning catering team at the University.

Louisa Harrison- Walker, Chief Executive of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said: “We can’t wait for the 2023 Sheffield Business Awards as post pandemic, they come back bigger and better than ever before.

“The awards will not only be a great night out, and a key date in the diary as always, but an opportunity for us all to showcase the great organisations, initiatives, and projects that we have right here in the region.

“Sheffield has never been short of success stories – there’s fantastic people delivering world-class, innovative, and cutting-edge work, it’s Sheffield Chamber’s responsibility to shout about it.

“Whether big or small, business, charity, social enterprise, or individual, we encourage all to apply when applications open on June 1st. Tell us, and our community, about what you’ve been doing, and what we as a city should celebrate.”

Professor Koen Lamberts, President, and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce as the headline sponsor of the 2023 Sheffield Business Awards, and to celebrate the achievements of the city’s organisations, initiatives, individuals, and projects.

“The University, through its Made Together programme, is committed to working with partners to drive innovation and growth across our region. This partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to acknowledging the remarkable contributions made within our city and, together, we want to inspire ongoing success and prosperity for Sheffield."

Award applications open June 2023, with the finalists announced in September 2023.

For more than 150 years, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce has supported, connected, and represented local businesses of all sizes in Sheffield with an aim to lead the way in making the city the best place in the UK to start, grow and run a successful and sustainable business. Events like the Sheffield Business Awards are a huge part of that commitment.

