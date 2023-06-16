The search is on for Sheffield's business superstars

Do you know an amazing person, collaboration, charity, or business in the Sheffield region? Sheffield Chamber is now looking for superstar people, businesses, and organisations to enter this year’s Sheffield Business Awards.

SBA 2023

For the first time all categories will be open not just to Sheffield businesses, but also to individuals, collaborators, businesses, and Third Sector organisations.

Brand new categories have been introduced for the 22nd year of the Sheffield Business Awards and are now open for entries.

Applications will remain open until July 31 and the ceremony is in October.

The move is set to highlight the amazing work being done by teams, individuals, organisations, and projects across the city. The focus is ultimately on Sheffield and all the incredible people who live, work and volunteer within the city.

This year’s brand-new categories will include: The Spirit of Sheffield Award, The Community Impact Award, The International Trade Champion, The Collaboration Excellence Award, The Brand Campaign of the Year Award, along with The Chamber President’s Special Recognition Award and many more.

New to the award line up is The Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Champion. Open to employers, individuals, projects and teams to apply, this award will celebrate those that have demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability, social justice, and human rights, and have worked to create a culture that celebrates diversity and encourages inclusivity.

The awards, which have been held annually in the city since 2001, will be taking place at the Octagon Centre - provided by Headline Sponsor and Chamber Patron The University of Sheffield - on October 12, 2023.

This new venue will encourage a full night of celebrations all in one place - with food and drink delivered by the award-winning catering team at the university.

Representing another change to previous years, this year’s awards will be combined with the Chamber’s President’s Dinner, a showcase event ran annually to celebrate and highlight the current president’s term in office and the work that has been done.

Karen Mosley, President of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said: “I’m delighted we’re bringing together our President’s Dinner and the Sheffield Business Awards. This will be an incredible event, bigger and better than ever, with a full night of celebration.

“The refreshed emphasis on showcasing Sheffield as a whole makes this year’s awards even more inclusive, with brand new categories to capture and recognise all the amazing people, organisations and initiatives that make us who we are.”

Danny Johnson, Commercial Manager of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said:“Sheffield is an amazing place to live, work and visit. It’s important that the Sheffield Business Awards provides a platform to recognise and reward all that is good within our city.

“By pivoting our focus and awards categories, they allow for applications from everyone, ranging from big businesses to individuals. Whatever you’ve been doing this past year – including projects, campaigns, partnerships, or collaborations – we want to hear about it.”

The awards are free to enter via the dedicated portal and finalists will be announced in September 2023.

The event is kindly sponsored by The University of Sheffield, HLM Architects, B Braun, Sheffield Hallam University, Counter Context, Altitude, Westfield Health, Sheffield United Community Foundation, Wake Smith Solicitors, The Sheffield College, Shorts Chartered Accountants, Business Sheffield, Opportunity Sheffield and SBD Apparel.