A campaign by Grosvenor Casinos has revealed the micro‐expressions and signs to watch out for when trying to tell if someone is lying.

How to tell if someone is lying to you



Lying and deception are common traits in everyday human interaction. The average person is expected to hear around 10 and 200 lies per day, with recent research also suggesting that lying has become accepted in modern times.



A campaign by Grosvenor Casinos titled 'Game Face' has uncovered the tell‐tale signs to watch out for when working out if someone is lying or being untruthful.



As part of the campaign, Grosvenor Casinos wanted to reveal what micro expressions people use to lie when playing games such as poker and blackjack. Grosvenor Casinos has teamed up with body language expert, Robert Phipps, to detail the top five signs to watch out for:



5 signs that someone is lying



1.Micro‐expressions



Micro‐expressions are one of the best indicators that someone is lying, as they happen subconsciously and so we have no way to stop them. They last for less than 1/4 of a second before we have time to adopt the expression that we want people to see.



2.Eye movements



The eyes are a good place to look when trying to work out if someone’s telling the truth. Most people will look up to their left when recalling visual memories – if you’re asking a question about something they’ve seen, and their eyes don’t go up to the left, they may be telling fibs.



3.Hand movements



When lying, someone’s hand movements will often become more animated, but out of sync with what they’re saying. As their brain tries to work the story out, their hands flutter as they attempt to fill the gaps.



4.Blink rate



Blink rate either increases or decreases when someone is lying. An experienced liar will often stare straight at you while lying, whereas someone who is uncomfortable with lying will often have a sudden increase in their blinking rate.



5.Leg and feet movement



Leg and feet movements will often increase as the liar tries to release the negative energy and stress of telling a lie. Crossing and uncrossing their legs, raising their heels up off the ground, and wrapping one foot round the ankle of the other leg are all good signs they are feeling uncomfortable.



When do people lie?



The micro expressions revealed in the campaign are also commonly used when lying to individuals in every day life.



Telling a ‘white lie’ can come in many forms and with a staggering three quarters of Brits admitting to lying to their partners, it would appear lying in a relationship is one of the most common occurrences of being untruthful.



A recent study of 2000 UK respondents reveals the top four lies people tell their partners are:



1. I am listening



2. I’m not in a bad mood



3. I only had one drink



4. I didn’t see your text/call