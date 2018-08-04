The roadworks planned on the region's motorways next week

Motorists travelling on Yorkshire's motorways could be disrupted next week by a number of roadworks planned for the region.

Planned roadworks in Yorkshire and the Humber are for Monday August 6 to Sunday August 12.

They could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

They have been designed with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible.

M18 junction 7 to M62 junction 35 Langham

The southeast link will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday August 6 for bridge work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 37 Howden

The eastbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday August 8. The eastbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday August 7 and then again on Friday August 10. The westbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday August 6 and then again on Thursday August 9. The westbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday August 6 and then again on Thursday August 9. The closures which are for carriageway repairs will take place from 7pm to 7am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 30 to junction 31 Normanton

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Saturday August 11 for technology work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 32a Holmefield to junction 33 Ferrybridge

The eastbound exit slip road at junction 33 will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Tuesday August 7 for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 27 Gildersome

The westbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Monday August 6. The southern roundabout at junction 27 will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Monday August 6. The M621 to the M62 anticlockwise exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Monday August 6. The closures which are for junction improvements will take place from 8pm to 6am, and drivers will be able to follow a clearly signed diversion route. Lane one will be closed 24/7 on the westbound exit slip road at junction 27 and the M621/M62 anticlockwise exit road witha 50mph speed limit in place until the end of August. There will also be a lane three closure on the southern roundabout 24/7 with a 50mph speed restriction in place until the end of August.

M180 junction 1 to junction 2 Woodhouse

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Monday August 6. The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Thursday August 9. There will be a 50mph speed limit in place with a lane one closure on both carriageways until December for barrier work. The speed restriction is in place 24/7.

A64 Tadcaster

The westbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Tuesday August 7 for survey work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A1M junction 36 to junction 37 Marr

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday August 6 for carriageway repair. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.