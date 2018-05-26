The roadworks planned on South Yorkshire's motorways next week

Motorists travelling on South Yorkshire's motorways could be disrupted next week by a number of roadworks planned for the region.

M18 junction 2 to junction 1 Bramley

The southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Wednesday 30 May for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M1 junction 30 Barlborough

The northbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 30 May for general cleaning and maintenance. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M1 junction 35 Thorpe Hesley

The northbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 31 May for technology work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M1 junction 34 Tinsley Viaduct

The northbound entry slip road at junction 34 will be closed overnight for two nights from Tuesday 29 May for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 37 and junction 38 Haigh

The northbound and southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Saturday 2 June for overhead cable work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 29 Lofthouse

The westbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 31 May for technology work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 27 Gildersome

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads overnight for three nights from Tuesday 29 May for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M621 junction 1 Beeston to junction 7 Stourton

The anticlockwise carriageway will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Tuesday 29 May. The clockwise and anticlockwise will be in narrow lanes with a 30mph speed restriction until June for the installation of concrete barrier. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M180 junction 1 to junction 2 Woodhouse

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Tuesday 29 May to install the narrow lanes and average speed cameras. The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Thursday 31 May. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A64 Tadcaster to Bilbrough Top

The eastbound and westbound carriageway has a 40mph speed restriction in place for barrier renewal work. The speed restriction is in place 24/7. The overall scheme is due to be completed in summer.