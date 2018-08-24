The reason Wetherspoons is 'set to BAN' dogs from all of its pubs in Sheffield 

Wetherspoons is reportedly banning dogs from all of its pubs and hotels in the UK.

The Mirror have reported that no dogs will be allowed in any of the chain’s branches after September 10.

Wetherspoons has a number of pubs in Sheffield, including the Banker’s Draft, the Francis Newton and the Benjamin Hunstman.

A Wetherspoons spokesman told the Mirror that staff had become tired of picking up poo.

Announcing the news, a statement from Wetherspoons read: "Please note that Wetherspoon has a policy of not allowing dogs in its pubs, including all outside areas. (Assistance Dogs excepted).

"This policy was introduced shortly after the company was founded in 1979, although in recent years we have allowed a few exceptions.

"After much consultation, we will now be strictly enforcing this policy everywhere.

"In order to give those affected time to adjust we have set a deadline of Monday, September 10, 2018."

The chain has also made its attitude to dogs clear on their website, stating that only guide dogs are allowed.

This read: “While we are fond of dogs, we permit only registered assistance dogs inside our pubs and hotels.

“To avoid any confusion or unnecessary upset, please ensure that your dog is wearing the recognisable leash/collar or harness. It would also be helpful if you could bring along suitable documentation to explain the dog’s purpose.

“A limited number of pubs do permit dogs on a lead into the garden and/or other external areas. Please check directly with the pub which you are planning to visit.”