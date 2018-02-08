The real reason why Sheffield's The Chase star Mark Labbett is called 'The Beast'

Quiz show fans across the UK affectionately know Sheffield's Mark Labbett as 'The Beast' - but where did his nickname come from?

The Chase is one of Britain's most popular game shows with contestants going up against one of the five Chasers to win the big bucks.

Every programme, host Bradley Walsh reveals either Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan, Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace or Labbett himself as the designated Chaser.

Each have their own nickname; The Sinnerman, Vixen, The Governess and Dark Destroyer respectively.

However, Labbett is arguably the most recognisable of all the chasers with his stocky stature, quick wit and approapriate nickname 'The Beast'.

Most of the show's biggest fans had no idea why the Sheffield United was given the affectionate nickname - but one viewer has his own theory.

The superfan tweeted that his nickname had nothing to do with his larger than life demeanour or merciless attacking of contestants.

It actually derives from a French translation.

He tweeted: "Only just realised that The Beast is called that on #TheChase because in french beast is la bête and his last name is labbett.

Another viewer tweeted: "That’s one opinion - yours. Another is that many of us think The Beast is handsome. Intelligent. Competitive. A good sport. And a good laugh. #TheChase"

Labbett, originally from Devon, moved to South Yorkshire in 2013 to spend more time with quiz company Redtooth in Barlborough, near Chesterfield.