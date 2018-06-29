The real life Hogwarts Express is hiring a Harry Potter EXPERT - and this is how to apply

Have your say

Are you a Harry Potter expert with an in-depth knowledge of JK Rowling’s wizarding world?

Can you tell your Quidditch from your Professor Quirrel?

Then the North Yorkshire Moors Railway may have the perfect job for you.

The railway conservation charity is currently looking for a ‘Wizarding Prefect’ to get visitors up to speed on the real life Hogwarts Express.

Apply while you can

The voluntary role will be based at Goathland station near Scarborough, the location used as the Hogwarts Express stop at Hogsmeade in the Harry Potter films.

With the GWR 4900 Class 5972 train ‘Olton Hall’ (which became the Hogwarts Express for filming of the blockbuster franchise) making appearances at the station during special events, this is a dream role for Potterheads.

But you’ll have to be quick – applications close tomorrow (30 June).

Confident, clear – and mad about Harry Potter

The main responsibility of the newly appointed Wizarding Prefect will be to lead “groups of Muggles and wizarding enthusiasts on tours around Goathland station, delivering knowledge on the history of the railway and the station’s association with the Harry Potter franchise.”

You’ll also be working with the Education Officer to create “engaging Wizarding itineraries”, and will “become the face of Goathland station’s association with the Harry Potter franchise.”

A “strong knowledge of the Harry Potter works” is essential of course, with the ability to “answer questions about this to members of the public.”

You’ll need to be a “confident, clear and engaging public speaker” with excellent customer service skills, and have experience with working with children aged between five and 11 in an “educational or guiding role.”