The Real Junk Food Project Sheffield just received 50 TONNES of this unwanted product

The Real Junk Food Project has become famous in Sheffield for intercepting food that is destined to be wasted unnecessarily.

It then makes the food available to the people of Sheffield on a pay-as-you-feel basis from the Shrehouse Market.

All manner of food has been delivered to the project in the past, but they're now preparing for their strangest delivery yet.

Founded and run Jo Hercberg and René Meijer the project will be taking an unusually large shipment of unwanted tomatoes early next week.

The 50 tonnes​ of frozen sliced cherry tomatoes are perfectly edible, they were refused by a large manufacturer as they were “sliced incorrectly”.

Jo explained that the supplier was faced with either binning the food or trying to pass it on.

She said: "Luckily the supplier was aware of us and the project, otherwise this food would have gone in to landfill, and actually offering to deliver it to us - while it’s a bit of an administrative challenge is possibly the most responsible way for them to deal with the problem."

As a result of the huge delivery, the project will be 'Tomatothon' around January 30th.

Rene said that the project does not enough freezer space to keep the tomatoes frozen and so they're asking the city to get creative.

She said: "We’re asking for a minimum donation of £1 for a 10kg container of tomatoes”

"We would love it if people would then share what they do with their tomatoes with us on social media, we think this is a opportunity to have a big public conversation about food waste”.

Sign up online at https://realjunkfoodsheffield.com/tomatoes/ then pick the tomatoes up when they arrive.

Rene said that, once in the freezer on the same day, the tomatoes will be good for around 24 months.

Once they are defrosted, they're still good for 3-5 days.