The questions everyone always asks when they go to Meadowhall

There are some questions that you are always guaranteed to ask yourself when you’re visiting Sheffield’s premium shopping centre.

Thousands of customers flock to Meadowhall every day for a spot of shopping, a trip to the cinema or a quick bite to eat.

Whether it’s a family day out or a trip with your mates, it’s clear to see why people love visiting the huge retail centre.

But, no matter how many times you’ve been, there are always some questions you’re guaranteed to ask while you’re there.

Click on the link above to see which of these questions you’ve asked while at Meadowhall.