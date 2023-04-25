The popular Summer of Live Music returns to Leopold Square

Leopold Square’s popular Summer of Live Music returns in May when live music will be performed every weekend until September.

Leopold Square's Summer of Live Music returns in May

Taking place between 2pm and 4.30pm every Saturday and Sunday, the 2023 eclectic line-up features soulful vibes, smooth jazz, swinging classics, and much more from extremely talented local and nationwide musicians.

Kicking things off on Saturday, May 6 is Fusion Inusual who are fronted by the amazing Sophie Henderson and will be entertaining visitors with classics from Stevie Wonder, Amy Winehouse, Pharrell Williams and Earth, Wind and Fire.

The launch weekend continues on Sunday with a special King Charles Coronation event, when live music will take place between 2pm and 8pm before a DJ keeps the party atmosphere going until 10pm.

The Langsett Dance Orchestra, Shane Durrant, Phil Johnson and The Swing Commanders will be performing throughout the day.

On Saturday, May 13, the dapper and debonair Leeds City Stompers will be playing vintage blues, ragtime, swing and folk music. Visitors will then be able to get their dancing shoes on when the ever-popular Lindsay Dracass is welcomed on Sunday.

Nicola Farnon and her sparkling jazz vocals make a very welcome return on Saturday, May 20, before King Zepha brings raucous four-part harmonies, honking horns and thumping double bass on Sunday.

The final weekend in May sees Billie Johnson perform music that grooves from the likes of Silk Sonic, Santana, Jill Scott and D’Angelo on Saturday, May 27, and Sheffield’s favourite gypsy jazz ensemble Jazz Hot Six will get guests dancing on Sunday.

Sam Rice, from Leopold Square, said: “Our Summer of Live Music has become a mainstay of the Sheffield music calendar, and we’re delighted to once again be welcoming some of the finest musicians from our region and across the UK. If you’re a lover of jazz, soul, funk, blues and swing music, our upcoming entertainment is something not to be missed.”

