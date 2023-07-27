Rotherham Council has approved the plans that will bring the next generation of Sky-House to the prestigious Waverley site.

Sky-House Waverley Central from Sky-House Co will be based on a 4.2 acre site adjacent to developer Harworth’s Olive Lane town centre scheme at Waverley, the major residential site between Sheffield and Rotherham.

For Sky-House Co that means bringing bringing 96 new homes to the area, in a series of new house types designed for Sky-House Co in partnership with the team at CODA Architecture.

The scheme is centred around sensitive density, robust materials, sustainable features and communal spaces.

Sky-House Co is already firmly established at the site thanks to its two previous Waverley developments a short distance away.

“Our first Waverley development saw unprecedented demand for the Sky-House concept,” said Sky-House Co founder and director David Cross.

“Since then we have seen the second phase of 44 homes completely sold before work is even completed on site.

“And now the new site adjacent to the eagerly-anticipated Olive Lane development will place us even more firmly at the very centre of the Waverley community.

“Our vision for Waverley Central is to create a homely, lively and sustainable residential heart, with a focus on the human experience in scale, atmosphere and walkability.

“Gently dense streets will provide a vibrant community nestled between our first Sky-House development and other homes, the Advanced Manufacturing Park and new retail centre at Olive Lane.

“The vision demonstrates the importance of place making and the need to limit the dominance of the car over pedestrians, the introduction of shared green spaces and mature planting along all routes.

“It was important to us that the development consisted of varied, well-considered and high quality architecture that prioritises a positive user experience, both spatially and materially.

“Our mix of two-bed starter homes and larger three and four bed house types will create a blended community of first and last time buyers, young and growing families alike that all share our brand ideals for a design and eco-conscious market.

“Careful brickwork and metal detailing, varied roofscapes and large vertical windows that allow homes to be flooded with natural light are among the many features we know our clients most appreciate about the Sky-House Co approach to housebuilding.

“We have worked very closely with our friends and colleagues at CODA to create a truly groundbreaking design concept and one that, after becoming established at Waverley, is now taking root firmly across the region - everywhere from Rother Valley in the south to Oughtibridge and Stocksbridge in the north.

“Special thanks must also go to William Marshall at DPP Planning for his support in taking us through the planning process and maintaining such a good relationship with Rotherham Council.”