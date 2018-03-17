The new feature Sheffield United fans will spot at Bramall Lane this afternoon

Sheffield United fans heading to their team's game against Nottingham Forest this afternoon might well spot a new feature at their beloved Bramall Lane.

With snow showers expected to continue throughout the day, groundsmen at United's home have painted the lines on the pitch red to ensure they can be seen if any of the white stuff falls during the match.

The Blades will be looking to pick up a second home win of the week as they look to strengthen their push for the Championship play-offs.

MATCHDAY LIVE: Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest - as it happens

Kick-off is at 3pm.