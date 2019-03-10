PICS: Getty

The never seen before photos of Sheffield through the ages

Today we turn back the clock to showcase how Sheffield has changed down the years.

These never been seen before images online are published courtesy of Getty Images:

A cooling tower near the smoking chimneys of a factory.

1. Circa 1940

A cooling tower near the smoking chimneys of a factory.
Getty
Buy a Photo
A roundabout junction in Sheffield with a pedestrian concourse running beneath it. The site is known locally as 'the Hole in the Road'

2. Circa 1965

A roundabout junction in Sheffield with a pedestrian concourse running beneath it. The site is known locally as 'the Hole in the Road'
Getty
Buy a Photo
Park Hill Flats in Sheffield are typical of the many high-rise tower blocks built in Sheffield in the 1960s.

3. 1972

Park Hill Flats in Sheffield are typical of the many high-rise tower blocks built in Sheffield in the 1960s.
Getty
Buy a Photo
A worker cleaning new carving knife blades during the abrasive process that follows knife grinding at a Sheffield steel factory.

4. November 1959

A worker cleaning new carving knife blades during the abrasive process that follows knife grinding at a Sheffield steel factory.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4