The movie meal deal in Sheffield which offers blockbuster value

If you fancy something a bit more sophisticated than popcorn or a hotdog next time you take in a movie, you may want to check out the Showroom Café and Bar.

There’s much more on offer than your usual cinematic fare and, although it’s not the sort of grub you can tuck into from an obscenely over-sized tub, a sit-down meal here is the perfect way to warm up for the film or digest the action and discuss your views afterwards.

The Showroom Cinema

The Take Two offer is great value at £40 for two tickets to a film of your choice, two main meals and a bottle of wine to share.

READ MORE: Thieves ransack popular Sheffield junior football club ground for fourth time

There’s a relatively small but tempting menu, with different specials each day, and a decent selection of vegan or vegetarian dishes.

I opted for the pan-seared hake fillet with chorizo and white bean stew.

The stew was bursting with blockbuster flavours which perfectly complemented the hake and its herb crumb, though the fish had spent a touch too long in the pan for my liking.

There are plenty of vegetarian options on the menu at the Showroom Cinema Bar and Cafe

READ MORE: Cast of 30 young people from Sheffield wanted to star in film of city musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie

My partner’s beef burger with dill butter, pickles and triple-cooked chips was also a hit, though here the supporting cast outshone the meat, which while tasty could perhaps have been juicier.

The staff were friendly and accommodating, kindly letting us swap the wine for drinks of the same value since one of us was off alcohol.

And there was a good buzz to the place where with a little earwigging you could hear fellow diners keenly dissecting the latest releases - handy if you’re looking for recommendations.

The deal doesn’t include dessert but with the money saved you could easily stretch to one of the freshly-baked cakes beckoning you alluringly from the bar - a perfect treat to take into the auditorium should you have space left.

Leave space for dessert if you can

READ MORE: Sheffield headteacher inspired by mum fighting terminal cancer to run half marathon

If you’re after something less substantial, there’s an imaginative snack menu with small dishes ranging from courgette and halloumi fritters to pork belly with pineapple ketchup.

As for the film, we saw Jeune Femme, in which the titular young Frenchwoman navigates modern day life and love in Paris in her own eccentric way - think a grittier and more frank Amélie without the edges taken off.

I’d recommend the movie, which has that peculiar French knack of worming its way into your heart without really going anywhere much.

And, if you’re a sucker for French cinema, what better way to celebrate this slight Gallic masterpiece than with some top-notch cuisine and a bottle of wine to wash it down?

RATINGS (out of 5)

FOOD: 4

SERVICE: 4

ATMOSPHERE: 4

VALUE: 5