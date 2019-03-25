Burglaries in Sheffield

The most targeted streets in Sheffield for burglaries in 2019 according to new police data

New police figures for 2019 have revealed that there have been more than 500 burglaries in Sheffield since the start of the year.

The figures, available on Police.co.uk, reveal the 17 streets with the most burglaries reported in January 2019. Does your street make the list?

S6 - Four burglaries in January 2019

1. Watersmeet Road

S6 - Four burglaries in January 2019
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
S11 - Four burglaries in January 2019

2. Marmion Road

S11 - Four burglaries in January 2019
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
S10 - 5 burglaries in January 2019

3. Hagg Hill

S10 - 5 burglaries in January 2019
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
S10- Four burglaries in January 2019

4. Ramsey Road

S10- Four burglaries in January 2019
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5