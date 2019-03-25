The most targeted streets in Sheffield for burglaries in 2019 according to new police data
New police figures for 2019 have revealed that there have been more than 500 burglaries in Sheffield since the start of the year.
The figures, available on Police.co.uk, reveal the 17 streets with the most burglaries reported in January 2019. Does your street make the list?
1. Watersmeet Road
S6 - Four burglaries in January 2019
2. Marmion Road
S11 - Four burglaries in January 2019
3. Hagg Hill
S10 - 5 burglaries in January 2019
4. Ramsey Road
S10- Four burglaries in January 2019
