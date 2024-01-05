U2, The Specials, Def Leppard and The Human League were just some of the big acts to play there

The story of one of Sheffield's most legendary clubs is set to feature on TV.

The Limit, which ran on West Street from 1978 to 1991, attracted some huge bands during its heyday.

The Limit club on West Street, Sheffield, where bands including U2, The Specials, The Human League and Def Leppard played

Acts including Adam & The Ants, Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cramps performed at the venue before breaking into the big time.

The B-52s made their UK debut at The Limit, with the Specials, the Undertones, U2 and Sheffield's own Human League among a slew of other famous acts to perform there.

It played a pioneering role in the development of punk and electronic music as well as helping to shape the early days of the rave movement.

Neil Anderson tells the club's story in Dirty Stop Out's Guide to 1980s Sheffield | The Limit which launches on Shots! TV on Saturday, January 7 at 1.55pm.