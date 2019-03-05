The Leadmill pays touching tribute to Keith Flint and announce special Prodigy evening 

The Leadmill has planned a special night to honour The Prodigy’s Keith Flint after he was found dead on Monday.

The Firestarter vocalist was found dead at his home in Essex on Monday morning. Police said his death was not suspicious.

Prodigy lead singer Keith Flint - Niall Carson/PA Wire

Following his death, the popular music venue said that they would be holding a special evening on Saturday night to ‘honour his incredible musical legacy’.

Visitors will also have the chance to donate to the local mental health charity Sheffield Mind on the night.

The Leadmill posted: “Here at The Leadmill we’re absolutely devastated to hear of the death of Keith Flint, singer of The Prodigy.

“Keith Flint has inspired many of our staf here at The Leadmill with his riotous reputation and talent in crossing multiple musical genres.

“There were one of the bands we approaced when we first started planning our Don Valley outdoor shows – unfortunately we could never quite make the dates work.

“Keith was an absolute legend of the music scene who will be missed by many.”

The Leadmill said they have had a number of requests to hold a special evening in Keith’s honour since his death and would now be playing his biggest dance and rock anthems in room 3.

“Please come down and pay your respects. There will also be a chance to donate to the local mental health charity, Mind Sheffield, on the night,” they added.

Following his death, tributes were paid from around the entertainment industry.

Bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim described Flint as "a true pioneer, innovator and legend".

They said that Flint was their "brother and best friend" and that "he will be forever missed".

In a separate post, Howlett claimed that "our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend".

Samaritans is available 24/7 every single day of the year, to listen and offer support to anyone who is struggling to cope. People can contact Samaritans by phone, free of charge, on 116123, via email at jo@samaritans.org or can visit www.samaritans.org to find details of their local branch.