The Laser Cutting Co.’s Latest Bending Machine Investment

For over four decades, The Laser Cutting Co. has led the way in the metalworking industry, adapting and evolving to exceed the various demands of its clients. The integration of this newest investment is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation, quality, and the holistic approach of Smart Design Production. This service optimises parts for efficient downstream processes and assembly, significantly reducing component volume, material waste, and overall complexity for customer projects.

With an ethos of continuous re-investment, this latest addition introduces unparalleled flexibility, speed, and efficiency to The Laser Cutting Co.'s operations. Featuring an energy-efficient On-Demand Servo Drive and a 6-axis back gauge, the machine enhances the company's bending capabilities, allowing for the processing of thicker materials over larger part lengths, up to 4250mm. The innovative automatic tool changer, ToolMaster, also enhances the company's ability to produce complex parts with ease and precision, significantly improving its bending capabilities.

Regarding their latest investment, James Day, The Laser Cutting Co.’s Operations Director, said:

“Pressing is a rapid growth area for the business so investment into larger and more capable machinery fits comfortably within our approach to ensuring a happy customer base.”

This latest investment is a clear indication of The Laser Cutting Co.'s commitment to enhancing its service offerings and meeting the evolving needs of its customers; underscoring not only The Laser Cutting Co.'s dedication to enhancing its service offerings, but also complementing its existing range of services, including laser cutting, sheet metal bending, laser engraving and etching, and much more.

