'The kids are freezing, they don't deserve this' - Sheffield man criticises council after 18 month wait to replace window frames

A Sheffield man has criticised housing bosses after an 18 month wait to replace faulty window and door frames.

Tony Hill, who lives with partner Gemma and her six children, on Foxhill Road, said he's been 'fobbed off' with countless 'false promises' by housing officials at Sheffield Council.

Tony Hill with one of the faulty door frames in his property. He's been asking Sheffield Council to replace them for the past 18 months. His partner's children often go to bed with extra layers and blankets because it's so cold. The local authority has since apologised and said they are now treating the planned work as priority. Picture: Marie Caley/The Star

He said all six children, the eldest being just 12, go to sleep with extra layers on and have even gone to bed inside a sleeping bag under countless duvets just to keep warm.

Mr Hill said eight council surveyors have been out to the property and each one has told him they need replacing. But since being promised the day they moved in the work would be done, they're still waiting.

The 37-year-old said one contractor spent hours measuring up the windows last April for them never to be replaced.

The family moved into the Foxhill property in June 2016 and Tony said each room in the property has a draft coming through.

Sheffield Council has apologised for the 'inconvenience' and said the property is a 'priority' to replacement work.

"I'm not doing it for myself, this is for the children. They're freezing they don't serve this," he said.

"They deserve somewhere warm to sleep at night. They've all been ill and the youngest at four-year-old has had a cough for the past four weeks. It's now passed but it down to the drafts, no doubt about it.

"It's been absolutely horrendous these past few weeks with all the snow. The eldest woke up one morning and had a woolly hat on it's gotten that bad. You wake up and you can see your own breath - you might as well be outside.

"Nobody should live in conditions like this."

A Sheffield Council spokesperson said: “We apologise to Mr Hill and his family about the inconvenience that they have experienced. It’s not acceptable that it has taken so long to carry out window replacement at their home.

“We currently have a follow-on window and door replacement programme for homes that were either not completed or in the Decent Homes programme.

"The estate that Mr Hill lives in has had the windows surveyed and the majority were found to be in good condition. However we did identify the odd address where the windows did need replacing. Mr Hill’s home will now have new windows fitted as a priority.”