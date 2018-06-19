The incredible reaction in Walkabout Sheffield after England's last-minute winner against Tunisia

There were scenes of unrivalled joy across the country as Harry Kane popped up with an injury-time winner against Tunisia last night.

Kane's header one minute into added handed England a deserved three points from their opening World Cup game and sent fans into meltdown.

Walkabout Sheffield - Credit: Scott Fraser

Videos appeared all over Twitter of wild supporters in delerium after Kane's winner and, unsurprisingly, it was a similar story in Sheffield.

With two Sheffield United graduates in the heart of the defence, it's no wonder Sheffield feels particularly proud of the England squad this time around.

And it was a former Blade in Harry Maguire who headed the ball down to Kane from the corner to set up the iconic goal.

England fan Scott Fraser was watching the game at Walkabout in Sheffield last night and caught the incredible scenes of celebration after the full-time whistle.

Fans clambered over one another as 'Freed from desire' played in the background.

Of course, the lyrics were predictably changed to 'Will Grigg's on fire' as fans partied the night away in the bar.

Watch the video above.