The Glasshouse, a major new interactive light and sound installation from award-winning South Yorkshire multi media specialist and film maker Wayne Sables, has been seen by more than 15,000 people in its debut month.

The £60,000 project, funded by Arts Council England, Cast in Doncaster, Flux Rotherham and both Wakefield and Barnsley Council, had its premiere at the tenth anniversary celebrations for Cast in Doncaster.

The Glasshouse then went on to form part of Light Up Wakefield, before illuminating Barnsley’s Bright Night celebrations and then making an appearance at Rotherham Minster at the end of November.

And there are now plans to take the Glasshouse on the road and visit major cities and festivals throughout 2024.

The Glasshouse attracted large crows in Doncaster, Wakefield, Barnsley and Rotherham

“We were completely overwhelmed by the public response at all four of our Yorkshire dates throughout November,” said Wayne.

“In just one month, more people have seen one of my projects than possibly any other piece I have worked on and the feedback has been fantastic, with 99 per cent of visitors really positive and enthusiastic.

“It was great to see the way it appealed to family visitors and it wasn’t just young children who enjoyed it - teenagers really engaged with it too, I think mainly because of the mix of sound and light.”

The fully interactive solar-powered installation - which responds to the way visitors move around it - was inspired by Wayne’s research into the work of celebrated American inventor and systems theorist Richard Buckminster Fuller, whose pioneering work with geometric shapes and structures are a important influence on the development of The Glasshouse.

The piece was created in collaboration with executive producer Amy Dalton-Hardy, York-based composer Nicholas Lewis and Sheffield arts fabrications specialists Nelson and Woodward - artist duo Annie Nelson and Chris Woodward.

“One of the things that was particularly gratifying to me was the way that the Glasshouse changed throughout the day,” Wayne said.

“In daylight the panels are reflective and highly mirrored but then as dusk falls the Glasshouse becomes more opaque and the way in which the light changes as people approach it creates a very different atmosphere.

“The response has been so good that there has already been interest in taking it out to a much wider audience next year and now that we fully appreciate just how it works, I will be working on giving it more functions and an even more varied light programme.”

The Glasshouse has a strong environmental theme, with solar power providing all the energy to maintain the light and sound experience at every showing.

“My aim from the very start of the project and throughout the development of the whole concept was that The Glasshouse should be a genuinely Yorkshire based work and that everybody involved should be based within 30 miles of my home in Doncaster,” Wayne explained.