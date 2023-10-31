The Glasshouse, a major new interactive light and sound installation from award-winning South Yorkshire multi media specialist and film maker Wayne Sables, comes to Rotherham this November.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Glasshouse is a £60,000 project has been funded by Arts Council England, Cast in Doncaster, Flux Rotherham and both Wakefield and Barnsley Council.

The fully interactive solar-powered installation - which responds to the way visitors move around it - has been created by Wayne in collaboration with executive producer Amy Dalton-Hardy,York-based composer Nicholas Lewis and Sheffield arts fabrications specialists Nelson and Woodward - artist duo Annie Nelson and Chris Woodward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be on display in the grounds of Rotherham Minster on the evenings of November 28 and 30 from 6.30pm as part of the Minster’s celebrations for Museum of the Moon, the touring artwork by UK artist Luke Jerram.

Wayne and collaborators Nicholas Lewis and Chris Woodward with The Glasshouse

The Glasshouse has a strong environmental theme, with solar power providing all the energy to maintain the light and sound experience at every showing.

“My aim from the very start of the project and throughout the development of the whole concert was that The Glasshouse should be a genuinely Yorkshire based work and that everybody involved should be based within 30 miles of my home in Doncaster,” creator Wayne explained.

“I am delighted to have been able to attract such great Yorkshire creatives to bring my vision to life and am confident that in addition to a great piece of art, we are also creating working relationships that will grow over time and deliver a whole range of similar projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s all about creating spaces where audiences can play and experience things and everybody gets something different from it.

“I more usually work in the medium of film but this is a collaboration a colour and light, which is actually what film is about too.