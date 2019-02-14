The Food Hygiene Ratings for every Sheffield restaurant inspected so far in 2019
The Food Standards Agency has been busy inspecting restaurants across Sheffield and the results are in.
The results of more than 30 restaurants have been published so far this year with scores ranging from 5 to all the way down to 0.
1. Mirpuri Dhera
261 Staniforth Road, S9 3FP - 1 star: Major Improvement Necessary
2. Sang Lung
415 Langsett Road, S6 2LL - 4 stars: Good
3. The Sportsman
156 Darnall Road, S9 5AD - 4 stars: Good
4. Rendezvous Cafe
24 Union Street, S1 2JP - 1 star: Major Improvement Necessary
