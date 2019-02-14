The Food Hygiene Ratings for every Sheffield restaurant inspected so far in 2019

The results of more than 30 restaurants have been published so far this year with scores ranging from 5 to all the way down to 0.

1. Mirpuri Dhera 261 Staniforth Road, S9 3FP - 1 star: Major Improvement Necessary

2. Sang Lung 415 Langsett Road, S6 2LL - 4 stars: Good

3. The Sportsman 156 Darnall Road, S9 5AD - 4 stars: Good

4. Rendezvous Cafe 24 Union Street, S1 2JP - 1 star: Major Improvement Necessary

