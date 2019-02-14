Food inspections Sheffield

The Food Hygiene Ratings for every Sheffield restaurant inspected so far in 2019

The Food Standards Agency has been busy inspecting restaurants across Sheffield and the results are in.

The results of more than 30 restaurants have been published so far this year with scores ranging from 5 to all the way down to 0.

261 Staniforth Road, S9 3FP - 1 star: Major Improvement Necessary

1. Mirpuri Dhera

261 Staniforth Road, S9 3FP - 1 star: Major Improvement Necessary
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
415 Langsett Road, S6 2LL - 4 stars: Good

2. Sang Lung

415 Langsett Road, S6 2LL - 4 stars: Good
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
156 Darnall Road, S9 5AD - 4 stars: Good

3. The Sportsman

156 Darnall Road, S9 5AD - 4 stars: Good
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
24 Union Street, S1 2JP - 1 star: Major Improvement Necessary

4. Rendezvous Cafe

24 Union Street, S1 2JP - 1 star: Major Improvement Necessary
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 9