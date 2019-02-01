The following were convicted at Sheffield magistrates’ courts between January 24 and 29.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Luke Thomas Bartholomew: aged 28, of Spring Walk, Boston Castle, Rotherham, harassment, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, must complete a Building Better Relationships programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 costs.

Jack Bingham: aged 22, of Gresley Road, Beauchief, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent people to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.

Jonathon Steven Mangham: aged 34, of Swale Road, Greasbrough, Rotherham, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £60 costs.

Gavin Ricky Derbyshire: aged 35, of Buchanan Road, Southey, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £50 fine, £170 costs.

Reece Nathan Graham: aged 20, of West Hill, Kimberworth, Rotherham, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Harvey Reece Wilkinson: aged 39, of Earl Marshal Road, Burngreave, assaulted an emergency worker who was acting in the function of their job by beating them, drunk and disorderly, community order, unpaid work requirement, £40 compensation, £85 costs.

Anthony Beever: aged 29, of Finchwell Road, Handsworth, drink driving, £250 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Paul Russell Binns: aged 47, of Priestley Street, City Centre, possession of a class A drug, £100 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Andrew Paul Craine: aged 40, of Rutland Road, Burngreave, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Doyle Rayon James: aged 26, of Ridgeway, East Herringthorpe, Rotherham, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £80 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Corey Mitchell: aged 23, of Duncan Street, Brinsworth, Rotherham, assaulted an emergency worker who was acting in the function of their job by beating them, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £70 costs.

Layton Morris: aged 21, of Ferrarrs Road, Tinsley, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months, £70 costs.

Jamie Lee Rodgers: aged 28, of Churchdale Road, Frecheville, took a vehicle without consent and while in use damage was caused to the vehicle, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, 18 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Kozer Ali: aged 21, of Nottingham Street, Burngreave, drug driving, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £30 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Shaun William Dyson: aged 23, of Coleridge Gardens, Darnall, harassment, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Christopher Luke Jacques: aged 33, of Woodcock Place, Manor Castle, drug driving, £120 fine, £60 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Rossano Melas: aged 31, of Pye Bank Road, Burngreave, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £325 compensation.

Liam Watkinson: aged 40, of Stoneleigh Croft, Worsborough Common, Barnsley, drug driving, £120 fine, £60 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Gordon Wilkes: aged 62, of Spa Well Crescent, Treeton, Rotherham, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, £60 fine, £30 costs.

Stewart Paul Price: aged 35, of Fellbrigg Road, Arbourthorne, entered a building as trespasser and stole items once inside, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £350 compensation.

Francis Roy: aged 42, of Lowedges Road, Lowedges, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent people to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, £80 fine, £115 costs.

David Wilman: aged 34, of Hollybank Crescent, Richmond, assault by beating, 18 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Michaela Mullen: aged 37, of Old School Lane, Catcliffe, Rotherham, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, supervision default order made, curfew requirement with electronic requirement.

Bernard Thomas Chambers: aged 49, of Paper Mill Road, Shiregreen, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Kathleen Elaine Harris: aged 56, of Erskine Crescent, Arbourthorne, assault by beating, criminal damage, £100 fine, £115 costs, £100 compensation.

Jordan John Lynch: aged 29, of Tennyson Road, Herringthorpe, Rotherham, drunk and disorderly, £80 fine, £115 costs.

Linas Usevicius: aged 29, of Devonshire Street, Masbrough, Rotherham, failed to provide a specimen of breath, 12 months in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 28 months.

Reginald Kwame Adu-Solomon: aged 51, of Rubens Row, Hyde Park Terrace, Manor Castle, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, £233 fine, £115 costs.

Gemma McMahon: aged 35, of Buttermere Crescent, Bessacarr, Doncaster, £120 fine, £70 costs.

Jeanette Russell: aged 51, of Woodseats Road, Woodseats, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.

Ricky Shaw: aged 31, of Whitegate Walk, Wingfield, Rotherham, failed to attend a follow-up assessment, £40 fine, £70 costs.

Tommy Gilligan: aged 19, of The Kingsbury, Kirkstead Gardens, Woodhouse, drug driving, £120 fine, £115 costs,disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.