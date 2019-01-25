The following were convicted at Sheffield magistrates’ courts between January 14 and 21.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Jake Anthony Budd: aged 24, of no fixed address, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Liam Michael Bagshaw: aged 27, of Rokeby Road, Parson Cross, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody, £350 fine, £150 compensation, £85 costs.

Paul Marc Ashmore: aged 36, of no fixed address, theft, eight weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Darren William Michael Eddison: aged 53, of Bignor Road, Wadsley Bridge, theft, carried scissors in a public place without lawful authority, carried a Stanley blade in a public place without lawful authority, six months in prison, £115 costs.

Martin James Hoyland: aged 41, of no fixed address, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 12 weeks in prison, £115 compensation.

David Gordon Johnson: aged 41, of no fixed address, assaulted an emergency worker acting in the functions of their work, assaulted an emergency worker acting in the functions of their work by beating them, assault by beating, 12 weeks in prison, £350 compensation.

Ali Khamsehi: aged 35, of no fixed address, assault, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, ten weeks in prison, £115 compensation.

Keran Oguz: aged 52, of Castledale Close, Manor Castle, threatened unlawful violence towards another and their conduct caused a person to fear for their personal safety, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £285 costs, order to deprive the defendant of his rights in machette.

Joseph Mark Cooper: aged 26, of Keppel Road, Shiregreen, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, residence requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Keegan Mitchell Hodgson: aged 20, of Gregg House Crescent, Shiregreen, criminal damage, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Courtney Stanniland: aged 23, of Spring Lane, Arbourthorne, assault by beating, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Tommy Boyle: aged 31, of Manor Oaks Road, Manor Castle, possession of a class B drug, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Christine Brown: aged 33, of Tithe Barn Lane, Woodhouse, drink driving, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring,m £170 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 23 months.

Ricky Barnes: aged 38, of Richmond Hall Avenue, Richmond, drink driving, £120 fine, £70 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 17 months.

James Clancy: aged 19, of Church Street, Penistone, drug driving, £150 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months.

David Cutter: aged 45, of Ferrars Road, Tinsley, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Charles Hereward Wheeler: aged 29, of Selborne Road, Crosspool, carried a silver knife in a public place without lawful authority, community order, unpaid work requirement, £125 costs.

Kyle Buckley: aged 25, of Reney Avenue, Greenhill, criminal damage, £138 fine, £300 compensation, £115 costs.

Kyle Anthony Burgin: aged 31, of Raeburn Road, Gleadless Valley, possession of a class B drug, £80 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Ian Raymond Housley: aged 47, of Dryden Way, Southey, entered a building as a trespasser and attempted to steal items once inside, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £40 costs, £40 compensation.

John Laybourn; aged 48, of Lewis Road, Richmond, drink driving, £220 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 17 months.

Dawn Willers: aged 47, of Dagnam Road, Arbourthorne, drink driving, £60 fine, £115 costs, ten points on driving licence.

Bradley John Hickman: aged 49, of Maltravers Crescent, Manor Castle, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Monica Maureen Calvin: aged 52, of Horninglow Road, Firth Park, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Joshua Fearnley: aged 27, of Woodseats Road, Woodseats, criminal damage, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 compensation, £85 costs, restraining order imposed.

Antony James: aged 33, of Batemoor Road, Jordanthorpe, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, £165 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Joshua Mowbray: aged 21, of Ash Crescent, Eckington, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without due care and attention, £260 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for four months.

Michael Eborall: aged 59, of Far Lane, Hillsborough, acting together with another person used or threatened unlawful violence to cause a person to fear for their personal safety, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, football banning order imposed for three years.

Eugen Gabriel Apalamarita: aged 27, of Cannon Hall Road, Burngreave, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 10 months.

Luke Richard Butcher: aged 30, of no fixed address, theft, eight weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Chelsea Leigh Mitchell: aged 29, of Cuthbert Bank Road, Hillsborough, assault by beating, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Craig Rushforth: aged 40, of Haslam Crescent, Beauchief, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £50 fine.

Vanessa Ramzan: aged 31, of Elm Crescent, Mosborough, sent a text message which was indecent or grossly offensive for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety, discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £105 costs.

Ashley Mark Ellmer: aged 30, of North Hill Road, Southey Green, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £70 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.