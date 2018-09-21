The FIVE incredible Sheffield restaurants to make it into this year’s Good Food Guide

A Sheffield restaurant which only opened last year has made it into the new edition of the Good Food Guide.

No Name in Crookes, as well as Ashoka on Ecclesall Road, were among the 11 new entries from the north east to be added to the guide this year.

Ashoka

Head chef and owner Thomas Samworth, formerly of Rowley’s and The Devonshire Arms, opened No Name as a small family restaurant concentrating on modern British fare.

He said: "I only found out this morning, when I checked Instagram and Rafters restaurant had tagged me in a post, it’s absolutely brilliant.

“It is great news and good for the Sheffield food scene that independent restaurants have been recognised. I’m chuffed to bits and can’t thank my customers enough.”

Ashoka was listed as a local gem in the guide, one of only 52 Indian restaurants in the country to be included. It is the oldest Indian restaurant in Sheffield.

Owner Rahul Amin said: “I’m on cloud nine. There are only 52 Indian restaurants nationally in the guide, but about 10,000 restaurants across the country so to be recognised is just brilliant.”

In total five Sheffield restaurants were included in this year’s Good Food Guide. Rafters, at Nether Green, Joro at Kelham – which appeared for the first time in 2017, a year after it opened in shipping container development Krynkyl – and The Old Vicarage at Ridgeway were the remaining three.

Good Food Guide ratings are from 1 to ten, with ten being the highest standard, although some are picked out for other themes rather than a score as Ashoka was. No Name scored two, The Old Vicarage six, Rafters four, and Joro five.